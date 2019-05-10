ACC at the Forefront of Cyclone Relief and Rehabilitation in Odisha

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Over 100 employee volunteers, ACC Help Vans deployed for rehabilitation Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India Business Wire India Cyclone Fani which hit the coast of Odisha has left severe destruction in its wake. Houses, buildings, community property, electricity lines and telecommunication towers were severely damaged in over seven coastal districts of Odisha. ACC Limited, one of Indias leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete, immediately stepped in with resources, manpower and logistical support to provide immediate on-ground relief and rehabilitation to assist people and local authorities in the worst affected cyclone-hit regions of Odisha. Commenting on the situation, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, ACC Limited said, ACC stands united with the local administration and people of Odisha in this time of need. Going far beyond financial contribution, teams of ACC employees are on ground in Odisha, ensuring that we use the Company's resources to provide immediate relief in the form of food, water, clothing and more to the impacted people. Teams of plumbers, electricians, cleaners, masons and engineers from our plants are on ground helping repair homes and provide essential services to help people move back into their homes. We will continue to support the people of Odisha in the coming days. Employees of ACC immediately leaped into action in the aftermath of the disaster. A team of about 100 personnel from have been deployed in some of the worst affected villages of Balapur and Brahmagiri in Puri district. These teams, along with ACC Help Vans, are helping to clear blockages on roads and removing fallen trees so that transportation services can resume quickly. They are also distributing thousands of relief packets containing dry food items, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, solar lanterns, torches, soaps, sanitary napkins and more to the affected villages. Teams from ACCs plants in Bargarh and Chaibasa consisting of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, fitters, welders, and helpers carrying tools such cutters, welding machines, compressors, and DG sets have set about repairing damaged houses to help people return home from the transit shelters. ACC is donating truckloads of cement to help repair and rebuild damaged houses. Our masons and engineers are working round the clock to repair roofs, walls and floors of houses that were damaged or destroyed during the cyclone. Temporary medical clinics are being set up to provide free treatment and medicines to prevent an outbreak of epidemics in these villages. Throughout its 82 year history, social responsibility has been integral to ACCs vision and value system. The journey continues.About ACCACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of Indias leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 75 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 dealers and retailers to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACCs products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the countrys 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. To know more, write to: corporate.communications@acclimited.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below:ACC trucks distributing relief materials in Odisha PWRPWR