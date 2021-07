ACC Commences Initiative to Dispose Modern-Day Ravana ‘Plastic Waste’ to Support the “Swachhata Hi Seva” Mission

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India ACC, one of Indias foremost producers of cement and ready mix concrete, is playing a lead role in the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2019 mission of the government - a countrywide awareness and mobilisation campaign with special focus on plastic waste awareness and management. Responding to our Honourable Prime Ministers clarion call for action on plastic waste awareness and management, ACC organised numerous programmes across the country aligned to the three phases of the Swachhata Hi Seva mission. In Phase I of the plastic waste awareness campaign, ACC employees across the nation joined hands with local authorities, schools and local communities where we operate to promote awareness on the hazardous effects of single use plastic on the environment through poster campaigns, audio visuals, slogan and drawing competitions for children, street plays, rallies and the distribution of cloth and jute bags. In Phase II, ACC is helping facilitate the collection and segregation of plastic waste from locations across the country to ensure its safe disposal with the support of the local administration. These efforts reflect ACCs brand philosophy of 'Karein Kuch Kamaal'- delivering excellence and inspiring people to do extraordinary things. In Phase III, ACC through its Geocycle brand, will lead the efforts to safely co-process and pre-process the collected waste in its cement kilns. The collected plastic waste will be brought to the Geocycle platforms at ACC plants for co-processing in accordance with environmental norms and conversion into alternative fuel and raw material that can be used in ACC's cement kilns with zero waste and emissions. Co-processing conserves valuable natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, ACC Limited, In todays world, plastic waste has become emblematic of the modern day Ravana. This Dussehra, ACC will burn the Ravana of plastic waste in its cement kilns in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner to help reduce the growing burden of waste and support the Swachhata Hi Seva mission. Thousands of tonnes of single use plastic and other waste will be safely and sustainably disposed at ACCs nine co-processing and three pre-processing Geocycle facilities to help create a clean India. Sustainability is deeply embedded in ACCs business model focussing on the four pillars of Climate, Circular Economy, Water & Nature, and People & Communities. In 2018, ACC safely co-processed more than 3,79,883 tonnes of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste in its cement kilns, helping reduce the growing burden of waste in our country.About ACC ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of Indias leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6,700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 dealers and retailers to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACCs products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the countrys 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. PWRPWR