ACC Limited Announces Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter (January-March) 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Highlights Q1, 2019 Profit After Tax up by 38%Operating EBITDA improved by 8%Net Sales increased by 8%Ready mix business volume growth sustained @19% Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter (January-March) 2019 QuarterJan-Mar 2019QuarterJan-Mar 2018Sales Volume CementMillion Tonnes7.57.1Sales Volume Ready mix ConcreteMillion Cubic metres0.940.79Net Sales?Crore38503557Operating EBITDA?Crore532492Profit before Tax?Crore523376Profit after Tax?Crore346250 Our three-pronged strategy of customised solutions for consumers, focus on premium products and operational improvements are enhancing our bottom-line and powering ACCs strong growth trajectory. ACCs brand campaign Karein Kuch Kamaal is receiving very positive response across markets and will help us build long-term brand equity. Our ready mix concrete business has demonstrated consistently strong volume growth quarter after quarter. We are also investing in a pipeline of solutions and products including a portfolio of dry mix products, said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO. Performance Net Sales during the quarter went up by 8% to ?3850 Crore compared to ?3557 Crore for the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA for the quarter registered a growth of 8% to ?532 Crore as against ?492 Crore during the same quarter of the previous year. The prices of fuel and slag rose in the quarter, which were mitigated by market initiatives, sustained cost reduction initiatives viz. material source-mix & fuel mix optimization and productivity improvement measures. Plant capacity utilization improved during the quarter. Strict controls on third party spend resulted in lower fixed cost as well as Selling General & Administrative expenses (SG&A) on year on year basis. Ready Mix Concrete The companys ready mix concrete business continues to deliver robust growth. Volumes of ready mix concrete grew strongly @19% and volumes of Value Added Solutions (VAS) also grew significantly in Q119 year on year. Eight new plants were commissioned in the quarter bringing the total number of ready mix concrete plants to 80. Outlook Predictions of a normal monsoon augur well for the rural economy. The Governments continued thrust on infrastructure development as well as Housing-for-All initiatives are expected to invigorate the construction sector and stimulate cement demand. About ACC ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of Indias leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 retail outlets to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACCs products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the countrys 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognized for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. Website: www.acclimited.com PWRPWR