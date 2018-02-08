ACC shares climb nearly 7 pc on smart Dec qtr earnings

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd today rose by nearly 7 per cent after the company reported over two-fold rise in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2017.

The stock gained 6.41 per cent to end at Rs 1,692.30 on BSE. Intra-day, it went up by 7.21 per cent to Rs 1,705.

On NSE, shares of the company jumped 6.66 per cent to settle at Rs 1,693.25.

ACC Ltd today reported over two-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 205.69 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 90.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated total income of the company during October-December quarter increased to Rs 3,540.24 crore, over Rs 3,102.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM SBT