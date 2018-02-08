scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

ACC shares climb nearly 7 pc on smart Dec qtr earnings

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd today rose by nearly 7 per cent after the company reported over two-fold rise in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2017.

The stock gained 6.41 per cent to end at Rs 1,692.30 on BSE. Intra-day, it went up by 7.21 per cent to Rs 1,705.

On NSE, shares of the company jumped 6.66 per cent to settle at Rs 1,693.25.

ACC Ltd today reported over two-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 205.69 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 90.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated total income of the company during October-December quarter increased to Rs 3,540.24 crore, over Rs 3,102.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM SBT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos