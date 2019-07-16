ACC Wins the First FICCI Indian Circular Economy Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Felicitated for efforts in circular economy and sustainabilityMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaACC Limited, one of Indias leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete is the proud winner of the first Indian Circular Economy Awards (ICEA) 2019 in the Large Enterprise category instituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog handed the award to K N Rao, Director-Energy & Environment, ACC. The award recognised ACCs notable contributions and impact in the area of Circular Economy and Sustainability. ACCs painstaking efforts to promote blended cements in India have resulted in 88% of its product portfolio comprising blended cements the highest among the large cement producers in India. These blended cements make use of industrial waste materials such as slag and fly ash, thus reducing the usage of non-renewable natural resources such as limestone. Thanking FICCI for this award, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, said, This award is unique in that it recognizes holistic performance in promoting circular thinking across an organisations operations. ACC is committed to building a greener, more sustainable India. A deep concern for conservation of the earths precious resources is integrated into all activities of our value chain from mining to sales. We make continuous investments in technology to improve energy efficiency, pollution control and environment management standards. Waste poses a major societal challenge. ACC promotes a circular economy by repurposing waste through material recycling and energy recovery. In doing so, we transform waste, create livelihood opportunities and offer solutions for waste management, all of which ensures a cleaner environment. Through Geocycle, ACC is providing sustainable waste management solutions to Indian industry by co-processing waste in its cement kilns. By disposing off industrial, municipal and agricultural waste, we recover energy and material value from them, as well as help prevent harmful emissions that would have been generated had the waste been disposed through open burning or landfills. From packaging waste to soya husk to bio-sludge, in 2018, ACC co-processed ~0.38 mn tonnes of waste. Through its Green Building Centres (GBC), ACC supports local entrepreneurs to make and distribute affordable building components and precast materials such as fly ash bricks, concrete tiles, paver tiles and sanitation units to promote sustainable rural development. In 2018, ACC consumed over 37,500 tonnes of fly ash in its GBC operations, resulting in conserving over 81,400 tonnes of topsoil and avoiding ~5,700 tonnes of equivalent CO2emissions. ACC is the first cement company in India to complete the process of assessing and publishing a life-cycle-impact-assessment of its products through an Environment Product Declaration (EPD) for all its cement and concrete products. At ACC, sustainability is a way of life. We continuously explore ways to make our business more planet-friendly; from deploying clean mining techniques to transforming used mines into lush forests or water bodies.About ACC ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of Indias leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 76 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 dealers and retailers to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACCs products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the countrys 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. PWRPWR