Accelerate efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030: WHO to South-East Asian countries

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The World Health Organisation has urged South-East Asian countries to accelerate efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030, with its regional director saying these nations need to expand vaccination, screening, detection and treatment services to combat the disease.Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, said this during the 72nd Session of the WHO Regional Committee, which was held in Delhi from September 2-6, In a statement issued on Friday, the WHO urged countries in South-East Asia Region to accelerate efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030."Countries need to expand vaccination, screening, detection and treatment services for everyone, everywhere to address the growing problem of cervical cancer," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.There is a need to strengthen national cervical cancer control plans, including appropriate strategies and guidelines for immunization, screening, treatment and care, including palliative care, she said."It is necessary to include these services in the essential services packages towards universal health coverage to meet the targets," Singh said.The WHO said it is prioritising cervical cancer elimination as worldwide the disease remains "one of the gravest threats" to women's lives."Cervical cancer is a significant public health problem in the region. In 2018, an estimated 1,58,000 new cases and 95,766 deaths were reported due to cervical cancer, which is the third most common type of cancer," the WHO statement said.Addressing cancer risk factors and reducing its prevalence has been a regional flagship priority since 2014. All countries in the South-East Asia Region are taking measures for screening and treatment of pre-cancers, the world body said.Four countries in the region - Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand - have introduced HPV vaccine nationally, the WHO said."We need to scale up both our capacities and quality for screening, treatment services and palliative care," Singh said. "Vaccination against human papillomavirus, screening and treatment of pre-cancer, early detection, and prompt treatment of early invasive cancers and palliative care are proven effective strategies to address cervical cancer," the WHO said.Member countries are working towards interim global targets - of achieving 90 per cent girls fully vaccinated with the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine by 15 years of age; 70 per cent women screened with a high-precision test at 35 and 45 years of age, and 90 per cent women identified with the cervical disease receive treatment and care by 2030, the statement said.