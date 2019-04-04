Accept it with honour and humility, says Modi on UAE conferring Zayed Medal on him

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said he accepts the prestigious 'Order of Zayed' conferred on him by the United Arab Emirates with utmost humility."Thank you, Your Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I accept this honour with utmost humility. Under your visionary leadership, our strategic ties have reached new heights. This friendship is contributing to the peace and prosperity of our people and planet," he said in response to UAE Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's tweet.The Zayed Medal is the highest United Arab Emirates (UAE) decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states.The UAE Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said Modi played a key role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations."We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal," Nahyan tweeted."By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields," he added. PTI PR SRY