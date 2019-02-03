Accident-hit passengers leave for Delhi in special train

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Nearly 1,500 passengers, who were stranded after the Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar early Sunday, have started their onward journey by a special train from Danapur station near Patna, a railway official said.Eleven bogies of the 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express jumped tracks in the district around 4 am, apparently after a rail fracture. Six people have died in the accident."The passengers stranded at Sahdei Bujurg and in the physical condition to travel further, were ferried to Danapur station in vehicles arranged by the Railways," East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar said."All the passengers, thereafter, boarded the special train and left for their onward journey in the afternoon. The train will halt at all the stations scheduled for Seemanchal Express...on its way to Anand Vihar Terminus," Kumar said.Adequate arrangements for food and water for the passengers have been made. The Seemanchal Express coaches which were not damaged have also been brought to Danapur, he added.The Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the family of each of the six people dead and the injured will be provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 for treatment.Kumar said said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav and other senior officials visited Hajipur Sadar Hospital, where 22 people injured in accident have been admitted.Eight others who were grievously wounded have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. Another eight have been discharged after first-aid at a primary health centre in Sahdei Bujurg.Following the accident, 17 passenger and MEMU trains have been cancelled on the route, an ECR release said.A couple of short-distance trains have been short terminated and 12 long-distance ones, including Seemanchal Express coming from Delhi, would run on an alternate route, it said.Movement of trains on the affected line is likely to resume by Monday, railway sources said.Of the six deceased, three were from Khagaria district.Indra Devi (60) and Ilaachi Devi (65) had boarded the train for a holy dip at the Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj. The third to have lost his life was Sudarshan Das (60), a Khagaria report said.Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan visited Sahdei Bujurg, the site of the accident, which is under Sonepur Division of the ECR.Sahdei Bujurg also falls under Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Paswan. PTI NAC NN ABHABH