Accident turns out to be murder in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, April 22 (PTI) Nearly a week after three bodies were fished out of the Ganga canal here, police have found that the trio was murdered and their bodies thrown in the water body. The three were found dead on April 17 and police had said that they died after their car plunged into the canal. However, later investigation found that the three were murdered and their bodies thrown in the canal, SHO, Harsharan Sharma said Monday. The three were identified as Ravi, Pradeep and Akshay.