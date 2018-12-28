'Accidental Prime Minister' is BJP's propaganda against our party: Cong leaders

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) "The Accidental Prime Minister", starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, is BJP's propaganda against their party, Congress leaders said on Friday as the former prime minister evaded comment on the growing controversy over the film on him. Congress leaders said propaganda against the party would not work and the truth shall prevail.The trailer of the film, based on the book of the same name by Sanjay Baru who served as Singh's media advisor 2004 to 2008, was released in Mumbai on Thursday. The trailer shows Singh as a victim of the Congress' internal politics ahead of the the 2014 general elections. Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of 'TheAccidentalPrimeMinister', based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 January," the BJP said on Thursday night.Responding to the BJP, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter that such fake propaganda by the party would not stop it from asking the Modi government questions on "rural distress, rampant unemployment, demonetisation disaster, flawed GST, failed Modinomics, all pervading corruption. Asked by journalists to comment on the film at the Congress' foundation day function at the party headquarters on Friday, Singh walked away without saying anything. Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said propaganda against the Congress and its leaders would not work and the truth shall prevail.His colleague, Congress leader P L Punia, accused the BJP of evading answers on its mis-governance after having failed on all fronts.This is the handiwork of the BJP. They know that time has come to give answers after completion of five years and they are now trying to divert attention by raising such issues and evade answering to the public after its government failed on all fronts, he said. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also tweeted on the film, saying, "Cant wait for when they make The Insensitive Prime Minister. So much worse than being the accidental one." Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru. PTI SKC MINMIN