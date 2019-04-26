Accompanied by NDA leaders, Modi files nomination from Varanasi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by a galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders. Besides BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, top NDA leaders such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were with Modi at the Collectorate as he filed his papers. Modi offered prayers at a temple before he went to the Collectorate. He won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014 by defeating his nearest rival, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, by a massive margin of over three lakh votes. PTI JTR SAB SMI PR MINMIN