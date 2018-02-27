Accor Hotels eyes 50 properties by Dec

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) French multinational hotel group Accor Hotels plans to add four more properties in the country by the end of this year to take its total count to 50, a senior company executive said today.

"We have 46 hotels under nine international brands across 22 cities. We aim to end 2018 with over 50 hotels," Jean-Michel Casse, chief operating officer, India and South Asia, Accor Hotels told PTI here today.

The company launched its 46th property, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, in Goa today.

Accor added seven hotels last year in Lucknow, Dwarka, Chennai and Pune.

"We are aspiring to charter new frontiers of growth in India and will be closer to our target growth of 80 hotels by 2020," he said.

The global hospitality group has luxury and upscale brands like Fairmont, Swisstel, Sofitel and Pullman in India, along with mid-scale brands like Novotel and Mercure and smart economy brands like ibis and ibis Styles.

The company is looking to either introduce or increase the presence of some of the Accor Hotels international brands in the country.

"We are engaged in some very active and exciting discussions to bring the Raffles and Banyan Tree brands here as a start," said Casse.

He said, they envision growth of its Fairmont and Sofitel brands in Mumbai, Gurgaon, New Delhi, Bangalore and Goa markets.

"We would be very keen to engage in discussions for these brands and have seen interest from some of our existing partners as well as those new to AccorHotels," he added.

According to Casse, states like Rajasthan, Goa, Kerala, Southern cities like Coorg and Chikmangloor in Karnataka, and hill stations in the North and the Eastern parts offer great opportunities for development for their luxury and upscale brands.

Meanwhile, on the hiring front, Casse said, they have over 8,500 employees at present, of which 1,000 were added in 2017 alone.

"Going forward, with the expansion, the workforce is expected to grow to over 9,050 by the end of 2018," he added.

Accor has over 4,200 hotels, resorts, residences, along with 10,000 private homes around the globe.