Accor introduces day-use concept across its hotels in India

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Global hospitality major Accor Thursday said it has introduced the concept of Day Stays by Accor across all its 50 hotels in the country. Through Day Stays by Accor, which is essentially a room for the day between 9 am to 9 pm priced at around 60 per cent of the best available rate, guests can book a room for day utilisation and can have access to all hotel facilities, Accor said. "Day Stays by Accor has been conceptualised in a way to help our business travellers, transit travellers; and guests who look for brief stays at hotels get an ease on their pocket with friendly rates and great services," Accor India and South Asia COO Jean-Michel Cass said. Accor operates a network of ten brands with approximately 9,500 rooms spread across 51 properties in 22 key destinations in India and Sri Lanka.