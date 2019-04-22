Accused in spurious liquor case held

Muzaffarnagar, April 22 (PTI) Police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the supply of spurious liquor in Miranpur town in the district that left two persons dead.Two persons died and another fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Miranpur town here. The three had consumed spurious liquor on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said. Following the deaths, police registered a case against two liquor shop owners -- Tillu and Gullu, the SP said. One of them has been arrested, Sharma said Monday. PTI CORR DVDV