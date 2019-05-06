Accused of selling beef, Bengal man arrested in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) A man from West Bengal, accused of selling beef in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi district, has been arrested after he surrendered before police, officials said Monday.Rubil Shaikh of Murshidabad district was on the run after a case was lodged against him last October for allegedly selling beef at Bangla Basti in Barotiwala area of Baddi district, Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpan said.Multiple places were raided a few weeks ago in West Bengal to nab Shaikh but police had failed to trace him, he said.He surrendered on Monday, following which he was formally arrested, the officer said. PTI DJI MAZ MAZ SOMSOM