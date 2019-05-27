ACG Group's Capsules Business Certified as Great Place to Work� 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce that Great Place to Work has certified its Capsules business. The certification highlights a strong commitment to employee growth, company culture, values, and acknowledges the company's employee-centric policies.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640402/ACG_Logo.jpg )Great Place to Work Certification is a gold standard that organizations aspire to achieve. The certification uses the Trust Index and the Culture Audit to establish the standard that defines a great workplace. Great Place to Work conducted extensive surveys and gathered employee feedback on parameters such as credibility of the management, respect for the people, fairness at the workplace, pride, camaraderie between people and gave ACG outstanding ratings on all fronts. The award is a testimony to ACG's commitment to becoming a leader in the industry while keeping its core values at the center. ACG has always been a forward-thinking organization, keeping its people at its core and finding unique ways of helping employees grow, all while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Recently, ACG Lukaps (Croatia) has also won the prestigious MojPosao Best HR Practice Award - for the induction and inclusion of new associates. The award provides recognition for the dedicated and organised work of companies, teams and individuals who excel when it comes to managing human resources. This achievement also reflects the positive outcome of all the hard work that is put in the multiple organization design projects like ACG in Transformation, Being the Transformation, etc. that help the organization grow continuously and to track with the changing industry realities. One of the company's prime areas of focus is also their plant associates for whom they run initiatives like 'Roopantar' that provides them with multitude opportunities to grow and develop within the organization.On ACG's commitment to creating a robust value-driven company, Mr. Sunil Jha, ACG Group CHRO shared, "We are elated to receive the recognition as a Great Place to Work. ACG strongly believes in its core values of Transparency, Empowerment, Nurturing, and Dignity. Transparency and Empowerment are founding values of ACG, which helps us foster a culture of trust and mutual respect within the organization. This not only brings in disruptive innovation in whatever we do but also brings about higher accountability, that leads to higher performance. We believe in nurturing our talent, celebrating successes, and striving towards building a happy workplace culture."Mr. Selwyn Noronha, CEO at ACG Capsules, added, "I am delighted that our valued associates find ACG to be amongst the best workplaces in the country. We encourage our leaders to create a transparent and empowering organizational climate, which motivates our associates to deliver their best and make ACG supremely successful. Leadership behaviors focusing on Talent Engagement and Development are key business levers for us and are critical to our long-term sustainable success."About ACG The ACG Group is the only supplier in the world offering integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing. ACG has over five decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with over 4,500 employees around the world. Its customer-centric approach has won the company many loyal, satisfied customers and partners, by nurturing relationships with dignity and transparency. Source: ACG Group PWRPWR