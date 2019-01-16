Acharya Dental Bags Outstanding Dentist of the Year Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, January 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Since 1974, Acharya Dental has been the trusted Dental Hospital for generations of patients in Chennai.Led by Dr. Vijailakshmi Acharya; one of the pioneers of Implant and Cosmetic dentistry in India & Dr. Varun Acharya; The only American Board-Certified Maxillofacial Prosthodontist practicing in India.One of the first dental teams to explore and be certified to treat various migraines and its relationship with jaw joint pain, snoring and sleep apnea.Acharya Dental believes oral health is a crucial component of overall wellness. The most current and clinically relevant evidence is formulated for the best possible treatment plan. This practice has been recognized recently with multiple awards. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807151/Acharya_Dental_Foundation.jpg ) Dr. Vijailakshmi Acharya received the Indian Dental Association's Sushruta Award for Empowered Woman Dentist of the Year. She received the award from the Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao, recognizing her excellence in the field of oral health.She was also was bestowed 'The Doyen of Dentistry' from the SKDB Association.Dr. Varun Acharya bagged 'Outstanding Dentist of the Year' from the prestigious Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards 2018 and was also nominated as 'Specialist Dentist of the Year - Prosthodontist'.He was also was a recipient of the Chennai Healthcare Leadership Awards.Acharya Dental shares their accolades with their team of specialists and general dentists. "Recognition by the specialty is very encouraging and pushes us to work harder and constantly improve our skills. Continuing education programs in India and abroad serve to constantly enhance our knowledge and skills in the ever-changing landscape of dentistry," says Dr. Varun.With a focus on continuing education and teaching, The Acharya Dental team have successfully completed some interesting global programs recently.Temperomandibular Disorders, Orofacial Pain, Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea certified by Roseman University, USA, mentored by Dr. Davis Thomas of Rutgers University, New Jersey, USA.Osseodensification, a revolutionary method to enhance bone quality and quantity for implant dentistry, by Versah LLC, USA.Immediate implant restorations powered by physiological prosthetics, by Bredent Group, Germany.Essentials of the Trefoil system by Nobel Biocare, USA, mentored by Dr. Kenji Higuchi.Bio Horizons Global Education Tour, mentored by Dr. Dennis Tarnow.Vertical Bone Regeneration & Soft Tissue Management mentored by Dr. Ramn Gmez Meda in Ponferrada, Spain."The Acharya Dental Foundation strives to improve dental education for dentists all across the country. We collaborate with companies that use our world class conference room and live surgery facilities to enhance educational opportunities for our colleagues. We have joined forces with several International companies to provide courses on dental implantology, guided implant surgery, advanced prosthetic solutions and advanced bone grafting solutions," explains Dr. Vijailakshmi Acharya.Successfully providing advanced dental care for over four decades, The Acharya Dental team focuses on science, skill and dental services to make you smile.About Acharya Dental:Acharya Dental was founded by Dr. Vijailakshmi Acharya in 1974. Acharya Dental is housed in fourteen thousand square feet in centrally located Nungambakkam with sixteen well-appointed dental operatories in a sparkling clean, pleasant and hygienic environment. A team of dedicated specialists and general dentists welcome patients to the ideal blend of western technology and eastern skills. Acharya Dental has a full-fledged dental laboratory, 2D/3D imaging technology, and the latest CAD/CAM devices to facilitate the highest quality dentistry. For more information, visit: https://www.acharyadental.com.Source: Acharya Dental Foundation LLP PWRPWR