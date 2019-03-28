ACI Infotech Unveils 'ACI-Tech Innovation Labs' in New Jersey, Canada, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai to Foster Digital Innovation and Transformation for Global Customers and Stakeholders

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, March 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ACI Infotech, a global technology services, solutions and platforms company, is focused on transforming clients' businesses and technology to unlock new business opportunities and enhance business outcomes. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842693/ACI_Infotech_Logo.jpg)Jagannadh Kanumuri, CEO, today announced the launch of ACI-Tech Innovation Labs, a first-of-its-kind R&D incubation centers in New Jersey, Canada, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, focusing on innovation, digital-tech accelerators, and custom-built technology solutions. The labs will leverage ACI's rich innovation heritage and deep understanding of the client's industry-specific technology pain points to develop and implement custom tech solutions to bolster digital business transformation journeys for clients.ACI's Innovation Labs help clients to leverage and capitalize on opportunities for digitally enhancing their business processes to drive innovations, increase business agility, and create competitive advantage. The labs will develop scalable digital solutions that automate and seamlessly integrate business operations, bring in workflow data intelligence and leverage real-time data analytics.Jagannadh Kanumuri, CEO, ACI Infotech, said, "We are very excited about this new initiative that reinforces our core mission of tech innovation and also reaffirms our commitment to be a trusted technology partner for our clients.""Our labs will advance how we empower our teams to ideate, innovate, collaborate, and build custom technology solutions, platforms and products that deliver best-in-class customer experiences. We are committed to expanding our leadership position in helping enterprises transform digitally, and our labs will facilitate building and scaling solutions across technologies for leading industries. These labs will foster an environment of co-innovation for our teams to ideate, create business use cases, and run proofs-of-concept, design and develop next-generation technology solutions that enable clients to capitalize and derive the maximum tangible business value," added Kanumuri.About ACI Infotech ACI Infotech, an end-to-end IT services firm, is a global technology enabler and accelerates the digital transformation journey for businesses enabling them to become more agile, digital-ready and data-driven businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., ACI Infotech with its highly specialized consultants in cutting-edge technologies and industry experts help global clients leverage a vast array of service offerings including digital and data transformation, analytics, customer experience solutions, cloud platform services, workplace & mobility, enterprise & cloud apps, AI, business process services, and cybersecurity.ACI's digital platform accelerators, custom tech frameworks, and a consultative approach help clients improve their business processes, create sustainable value, build and run more innovative businesses to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight.Learn how ACI Infotech helps clients lead with business and digital innovation at http://www.aciinfotech.comFollow us on LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/aci-infotechTweet us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/aci_infotechSource: ACI Infotech PWRPWR