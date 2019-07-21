Acknowledging one's duty is good: Priyanka on Adityanath's Sonbhadra visit

(Eds: Incorporating more tweets) Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he visited Sonbhadra where 10 Gond tribals were shot dead over a land dispute four days ago, saying "acknowledging one's duty is good". She said the UP government has acted only after the Congress came out in strong support of the tribals. The Congress general secretary met relatives of the victims at a guesthouse in Chunar town of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district Saturday, a day after she was detained and prevented from going to Sonbhadra. In a tweet on Sunday, she said, "I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra. Standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Acknowledging one's duty is good." "Umbha has been awaiting justice since a very long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled," she added. After Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra, the Congress general secretary in another tweet said, "Only when thousands of Congress workers and justice-loving people extended their support to the affected families of Umbha, then the Uttar Pradesh government felt that some serious incident has taken place. All the announcements, which have been made today, must be implemented at the earliest." She said the tribals should get the ownership of land and most importantly the people of the village should get security. On Saturday, she left for Delhi after a meeting with relatives of the victims who travelled to the Mirzapur guesthouse, where she had stayed overnight. Twenty-eight people were injured in the clash, including nine supporters of the village head. PTI NAV SNESNE