Acko and Rapido Come Together to Insure Customers and Captains

Leading new age insurance company, Acko General Insurance has partnered with Rapido Indias largest bike taxi booking app, to launch a trip insurance program which ensures everyday rides run risk-free for commuters. This collaboration weeds out worries from the commuters journey by providing them with an insurance cover for the duration of the ride. Moreover, the insurance cover is extended to Rapido captains as well. With 3 lakh captains on board, a customer base of more than 20 lakh and running over 1,00,000+ daily rides across 25+ cities in India, Rapido is steadily expanding and aims to serve both its customers and captains better with this hassle-free insurance cover. Acko makes for the perfect partner in fulfilling these aspirations and helps drive some stress off the roads, ushering in a new era for Rapido users and captains. The comprehensive cover offered by Acko kicks in the moment a ride begins and secures the captain and customer against a multitude of risks. Besides death and disability where the sum insured is up to INR 5 lakh, this cover also includes loan protection, medical expenses reimbursement and OPD treatment. Additionally, for captains, the insurance also covers child education, helmet and mobile damage. On booking a ride, Rapido customers and captains are instantly issued an insurance policy, against which a claim can be made directly via the Rapido app. The deep tech integration of both these companies reduces the time taken to process a claim and also eliminates the tedious process that accompanies the filing of a conventional claim. Commenting on the initiative, Pavan G, Co-founder at Rapido said, An insured journey, certainly aids in smoothening stress lines and assures relaxed travel. It is also of great value to our captains that include part-timers, students and retired individuals. With this tie-up, Rapido intends to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience to its customers and captains when they are on the go. Varun Dua, CEO of ACKO General Insurance, stated, Shared mobility is expanding rapidly in the country as it is more affordable, accessible and convenient. Through an exhaustive insurance offering for Rapido customers and captains, Acko adds to the convenience and makes it a worry-free ride. About Acko General Insurance Ltd.Acko General Insurance Ltd. is a new age digital insurance provider which makes buying and using insurance effortless. Acko was founded in 2016 and is set apart by its simplicity, affordability and focus on technology. It has partnered with major tech companies like Amazon and Ola, and is renowned for its innovative insurance products. For more details of the company, log on to the website www.acko.com About RapidoRapido is Indias first and largest bike taxi app focused on making commuters daily intracity travel affordable, faster and safer. Founded on 5th October 2015 by Rishikesh S R, Pavan Guntupalli and Aravind Sanka the app is targeted at crores of commuters who seek affordable and swift transport options. Available on Android, iOS and Facebook Messenger, the app can be accessed in multiple languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English. For more details of the company, log on to the website www.rapido.bike.