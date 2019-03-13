scorecardresearch
Acko Genral Insurance raises USD 65 mn from investors

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Acko General Insurance on Wednesday said it has raised USD 65 million from investors, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The round of funding also saw participation from existing investors such as Amazon, Accel, SAIF and TechPro Ventures, the company said in a statement. Founded in 2016, Acko General Insurance claims to be the country's first digital native insurer, offers an intuitive purchase experience, cheaper prices and stress-free claims. The company uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing motor insurance, allowing for favourable risk selection and superior underwriting. PTI DP HRS

