Acoosta Innovations Launches Acoosta Uno, the World's First Music System With the Largest Variety of Built-in Music in Association With Sony DADC

Key Features Powerful Acoustics 2000 Watts PMPO Built in Music Featuring 1000 diverse artists i ncluding Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jagjit Singh, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Karaoke Enabled Streaming with Bluetooth, AUX, USB FM Radio + remote control + rechargeable battery Available in Black & Grey Launch offer price - 11,999/- with Karaoke mic worth 1,299/- Free Acoosta Innovations has launched its first product, Acoosta Uno through a strategic association with Sony DADC, the world's leading music content provider. Acoosta Uno is a revolutionary new-age multi-functional music system with high fidelity acoustics, super-curated pre-loaded music and Karaoke capabilities. It not only allows for an immersive and uninterrupted music listening experience in any environment but also enables consumers to record their own musical creations on the go. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769030/Acoosta_Uno.jpg )While the personal listening landscape has transformed over the last few years, the 'social listening' space has largely remained static with 'Vanilla' devices and their dependence on secondary sources for content or connectivity. The Acoosta Uno music system addresses this gap and helps enrich lives by making use of cutting-edge technologies that deliver stunning sound coupled with iconic music in an easy, convenient and hassle-free way without the need of a streaming device or hijacking a phone.The technological origin of the device is derived out of extensive consumer insights and rigorous R&D spanning over 18 months. Its proprietary solutions boast of the best-in-class acoustics that deliver an extensive treble range, a smooth mid-range and a thumping bass coupled with strategically angled drivers that provide for a surround sound effect.On the foundation of this technology rests the super-curated repertoire of 14,000 songs across 200+ playlists. The partnership with Sony DADC allows for an exclusive access to the most iconic songs produced by legendary artists across retro and contemporary eras of music. The expansive genres extend across English, Hindi and Regional languages. This multi-artist portable music system has something for everyone and every mood - spanning over 1,000 diverse artists including Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, David Guetta, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shakira to Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jagjit Singh, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, among many others. Listeners can enjoy over 50 different genres & moods of music like Hip Hop, Rock, EDM, Jazz, Pop, Reggae, Country, Dance, Old & New Bollywood favourites, Indi pop, Ghazals, Sufi, Classical, Instrumental, Devotional, Spiritual, Kids Rhymes & Stories amongst others. The built-in content on the device allows every member of the family to lean back and enjoy an immersive listening experience.Access to 6 preset FM stations further enhances the laidback experience. Consumers can also explore music via Bluetooth, USB and Aux inputs. The optimized software of this device allows one to take complete control, whether it is searching for favourite tracks or organizing them into customized playlists. With more than 5 hours of playtime, Acoosta Uno allows one to carry their music with them wherever they go.The Acoosta Uno is the first of its kind, portable Karaoke system that will be the life of every party and is the perfect companion for any occasion. Whether it is a picnic in the garden or a rooftop party, the Karaoke & Sing Along sessions will definitely be a great surprise for the guests. It also offers the opportunity to create a lifetime of memories by capturing these sessions on a USB.Commenting on the launch of Acoosta Uno, Neeraj Sethi, Co-Founder & MD, Acoosta Innovations said, "We are very excited to announce the launch of our first music system with built-in music by Sony DADC, the leading music aggregator in the world. We feel confident that Acoosta will create a revolution through a beautiful synergy between its hardware & design along with the wide range of curated content. I'm sure our customers will appreciate this unique product that caters to every mood, every occasion and everyone."Dinkar Pathak, Co-Founder & CEO, Acoosta Innovations said, "Acoosta was founded to enrich consumer lives with music coupled with the most amazing sound quality. We strongly believe that Acoosta Uno will transform the way people share the experience of music listening at home. It integrates high performance audio technology with a curated built in music library by Sony DADC to provide a lean back solution to music enthusiasts and casual listeners across age groups. Along with convenience, the Acoosta Uno offers consumers the luxury of a high-fidelity portable music system with attractive features such as Karaoke, FM and a recording functionality at an unbeatable price."Available in two colour variants of black and grey, the Acoosta Uno looks irresistible and is the perfect home accessory with its brushed metal finish and leather accents. It is currently available on Amazon.in and across select large format retailers such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Girias, Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, etc., at a special launch offer price of INR 11,999 with a Karaoke mic worth 1,299 free during this festival period.About Acoosta InnovationsAcoosta Innovations is founded with a passion to create the most innovative and best-in-class audio products. Inspired by music and driven for perfection industry veterans Neeraj Sethi and Dinkar Pathak have joined hands to deliver the most unparalleled, awe-inspiring and immersive musical experience that enriches the lives of their consumers. They aim to continue creating beautiful and intelligent products through a magical synthesis of design and performance.Acoosta Website: http://www.acoostaaudio.com/Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/Acoosta-ABT-2000PKW-21-Fidelity-Speakers/dp/B07J2CZ6QY/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1539668847&sr=8-2&keywords=acoosta+unoSocial Media: https://www.instagram.com/acoostaaudio/?hl=enhttps://www.facebook.com/acoostaaudio/Source: Acoosta Innovations