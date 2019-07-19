scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Acquiring knowledge and faring well in exams are important: CEC Sunil Arora to students

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said acquiring knowledge and faring well in examinations are both important. Speaking at an orientation programme at a private university here, Arora said, "It is important to acquire knowledge along with achieving success in examinations during college. Whether it's a start-up or a corporate, whenever someone starts working, he should analyse what he is returning to society." "Today students become CEOs of their own start-ups. Being a CEO of own company gives a kind of satisfaction. Even if it takes time and hard work to become an entrepreneur but if a person can give employment to 10 people, then he is a productive citizen for the country," he said. Later, he said exercising franchise is a foundation stone of any democratic country. PTI AG INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos