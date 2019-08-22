Acronis True Image 2020 Automates 3-2-1 Backups as the Only Personal Solution to Replicate Local Backups in the Cloud

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today released Acronis True Image 2020, the new version of its award-winning personal cyber protection solution. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that the new version enables users to automatically replicate local backups in the cloud -- making it the first personal solution to automate the 3-2-1 backup rule that data protection experts almost universally recommend.What's more, the Dual Protection replication feature is just one of more than 100 enhancements and new capabilities incorporated into Acronis True Image 2020 that are designed to further improve its performance, control, and security."Considering how much we rely on data today, our digital assets have never been more valuable. But that use also means we're dealing with more data and more devices than ever before. Protecting it all from the ever-growing risk of cyberthreats presents a few challenges -- such as increased complexity, security, and cost concerns," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. "By making comprehensive cyber protection easy, efficient and secure, Acronis can help individuals ensure all of their data is protected."The release is the company's latest solution that brings to life its vision of cyber protection, which combines traditional data protection and cybersecurity into one solution. As a result of this approach, Acronis True Image 2020 is the only personal solution to address all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection -- ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS).This unique approach means Acronis True Image 2020 delivers easy, efficient, secure cyber protection to home users, prosumers, and home-based businesses.Easy, reliable backupsAs a recognized innovator in the industry, Acronis has already provided several "firsts" designed to protect user data. These advances include being the first to offer full image backups to home users and the first backup to offer the ability to clone a system disk -- both Windows and Mac -- when it is in use. In addition, it is still the only personal backup solution that includes an integrated anti-malware defense powered by artificial intelligence, as well as blockchain-based data authenticity certification and verification. Enabling automatic replication of local backups in the cloud is the latest in the company's track record of cutting-edge innovations.In addition, Acronis True Image 2020 makes it easier for users to keep all of their data, applications, and systems safe. While independent labs have already concluded Acronis True Image is up to 10-times faster than the competition, the 2020 release introduces a new backup format that delivers better overall performance, including even faster backup and recovery speeds. It also enables users to browse files in their cloud backups even faster.A new Tray Notifications Center provides users with up-to-the-moment updates about the status of backups so they can resolve issues quickly. They'll also receive the latest news to improve their cyber protection.As a result of the company's commitment to ensuring the safety of data with reliable backups, industry leaders like Tech Data regularly recommend Acronis True Image to their customers."Year-over-year, the demand for cyber protection solutions from Tech Data partners is growing exponentially and Acronis is the fastest growing brand in the segment with over 1 petabyte of data that is now CyberFit thanks to their solutions," said Daniel Isidro, Commercial Product Manager, ESD, Tech Data. "With Acronis True Image 2020, we can deliver easy, effective and secure cyber protection to our Prosumer customers, giving them peace of mind whether their data is stored locally or in the cloud. We see steady growth with our ESD platform Digital On-Demand with more than 50% growth year-over-year."Greater controlIn addition to the improved technology behind its backups, Acronis True Image 2020 ensures users can keep their data safe wherever they are. The new release lets users select which Wi-Fi networks they allow back ups to run on, allowing them to avoid the metered connections and unsecure public networks that can put their data at risk.Users also want to ensure their backups don't interfere with their computer use, such as having a backup drain the battery of their laptop while they are using it. With Acronis True Image 2020, users control when backups run while the laptop is operating on battery power. They can prevent backups when on battery completely or customize a minimum power-level -- so if the battery goes under 40% capacity, backups won't run.More secure against cyberthreatsFor the last three years, Acronis True Image has been the only personal backup solution with a built in anti-malware defense that's powered by artifical intelligence. The integrated technology, called Acronis Active Protection, stops ransomware and cryptojacking attacks in real time -- automatically restoring any affected files.Rather than scanning for known malware signatures, the technology monitors the system for behaviors that indicate attacks. As a result of this approach, it is extremely effective at detecting and defeating any kind of attack, including ransomware strains that have never been seen before. In fact, it blocked more than 400,000 ransomware attacks last year.While clearly effective, the company enhanced this AI-powered defense for the launch of Acronis True Image 2020. The new version includes enhanced machine learning models to make Acronis True Image 2020 even more effective at stopping cyberthreats of all kinds."Most home users understand the value and need to backup their digital informaiton to prevent data loss. But many are unaware of the growing breadth and complexity of malicious attacks like ransomware. Acronis has developed a comprehensive approach to cyber protection, which marries both backup and cyber security features in a single, cloud-integrated platformfor personal use," said Andrew Smith, Research Manager, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. "The updates to True Image will help users ensure their backups are automated and secure, while also enhancing the user's ability to detect and prevent monder cyber threats."Pricing and AvailabilityThree versions of Acronis True Image are available: Standard is a perpetual license designed for customers who store their data on local drives only. No cloud storage or cloud-based features are included. Includes local backup of an unlimited number of mobile devices. Pricing starts at $49.99 for one computer. Advanced (the most popular option) is a one-year subscription that includes 250 GB of Acronis Cloud Storage and access to all cloud-based features, including both local and cloud backups of an unlimited number of mobile devices. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year for one computer. Premium is a one-year subscription that includes blockchain-based data certification and electronic signature capabilities, as well as 1 TB of Acronis Cloud Storage. Starts at $99.99 per year for one computer.All versions include Acronis Active Protection, the AI-powered anti-malware defense, and cover an unlimited number of mobile devices. Subscription customers can purchase additional cloud storage as needed.About AcronisAcronis leads the world in cyber protection - solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 80% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. 