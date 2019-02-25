Act against rebel AAP MLA for uploading inflammatory video on YouTube: DoT to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has written to the Delhi Police, urging it to take action against rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra for allegedly provoking people to start a war against anti-national elements. In a letter written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, DoT Controller Communications, Dehradun, Ashish Joshi mentioned that Mishra uploaded a video on YouTube and its content violated the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.Joshi described the video uploaded by Mishra as a "highly incendiary one", provoking people to attack certain citizens.In the video message, Mishra attacked actors Naseeruddin Shah, Swara Bhasker and Kamal Haasan, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, journalist Barkha Dutt and activists Shehla Rashid and Kavita Krishnan. He sang in the video that "traitors should be dragged out of their homes onto the streets".Mishra took to Twitter to accuse Joshi of misusing his position."This man @acjoshi - misusing letterhead & playing agenda. This is not his job. Tomorrow, there will be a complaint filed against him for misusing of office. Will file a case against @pbhushan1, @kavita_krishnan and @ashutosh83B for spreading lie and creating an atmosphere of violence against me," he wrote on the microblogging website.Bhushan, on the other hand, called for Mishra's arrest."This lumpen MLA @KapilMishra_IND must be immediately arrested @DCPCentralDelhi. If he is not arrested in 24 hours, it would mean that Delhi Police is acting under the orders of the BJP which is aiding and abetting this call to violence," he said in a tweet.A senior police officer said they had come across the letter since it was being circulated on the social media, but had not received any official communication in this regard. PTI NIT SLB RC