Act tough against erring e-mitra kiosk operators: Raj CM to officials

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed officials to blacklist e-mitra kiosks which charge more than fixed rates. During a review meeting, the chief minister asked the officials to take strict action against erring e-mitra kiosk operators. He said district collectors and sub-divisional officers can take action against the kiosk operator. Kumar said an e-mitra kiosk operation can be suspended for 15 days in case of first-time complaint. The operation can be suspended for 30 days on a second complaint and blacklisted for one year for a third time. PTI AG INDIND