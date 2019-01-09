Act tough against those plying buses illegally: Pb transport minister

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Aruna Chaudhary Wednesday directed officials to act tough against those who ply buses illegally and have zero-tolerance towards malpractices.The directions came during her meeting with the general managers of the Pepsu Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) and secretaries of the Regional Transport Authority (RTAs), according to an official release.The minister ordered the officers to come down heavily on those plying their buses illegally without proper documents, the release said.Chaudhary also asked the officers to have an result-oriented approach for revenue generation and added that their performance would be linked to revenue mobilisation.The Punjab government has vowed to provide clean and efficient governance. It made a commitment to serve the people and be answerable to them. The transport department must occupy the "numero uno spot in terms of serving the people of Punjab, the minister said. PTI CHS AD AD ANBANB