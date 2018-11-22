Acting as child actors is off limits for Drew Barrymore's daughters

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) Actor Drew Barrymore, who was catapulted to the world of stardom and fame at a tender age of seven, says she does not want her her daughters to face a similar life. Talking to the People magazine, the 43-year-old actor said she will not let her daughters -- four-year-old Frankie and six-year-old Olive -- follow into her footsteps and become child actors."I'm not going to let them be kid actors. That's so not their journey. If they want to be actors later in life, I would be so supportive of it," Barrymore said. "Can you imagine me being a mom who is pushing her kids out there? That's not going to happen," she added. The actor shares her two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman. PTI RB RB BKBK