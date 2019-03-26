Acting is in Modi's nature, he should have joined Bollywood: Gehlot

/R Bundi (R'than), Mar 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have joined Bollywood as acting was in the latter's "nature". "Jumlebaazi" (rhetoric), "dramabaazi" (theatrics) and acting are in Modi's nature and he should have gone to join Bollywood and he should have been an actor, Gehlot said at a rally in Bundi district. Like acting has no truth, Gehlot said in the same way Modi had "no truth" but was only acting on a bunch of lies. Her said acting cannot do any good to the country, no development and acting does not satisfy one's hunger. The chief minister was addressing the rally prior to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's speech. "The democracy is in danger, the Constitution is in danger and the country is in danger today. And if they (BJP) are not countered with full strength and capacity... they would destroy the country," Gehlot added. Speaking at the rally, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot accused the BJP government of destroying the economy of the state and country. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls is an election to protect and defend the democracy in the country, Pilot said, alleging that the BJP had weakened institutions like the CBI. The state Congress chief reiterated the party's commitment to win all the parliamentary constituencies in the state. PTI CORRHMB