Acting is like a working vacation for me: Matthew McConaughey

London, Dec 3 (PTI) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey says he never gets bored of making films and views acting as a "working vacation".The 49-year-old actor, who has been in the movie business for over two decades, said he does not feel bored by his career and loves the way it still scares him."I'm not bored at all. Acting is like a working vacation for me. I can't wait to go to work. I'm scared about it, I love it. I love the adrenaline of it. I'm confident with it. I'm surprised with it. It spooks me in a good way," McConaughey told The Guardian.The actor, who has children Levi, 10, Vida, eight, and five-year-old Livingston with wife Camila Alves, said he is driven by the fact he wants to make movies his kids can see one day. ''I really like the adventure and experience of diving into it. It's an excavation. It's a construction. It's architecture, building something. I'm happy. I look forward to it. I don't make many films my kids can see yet but I look forward to them one day looking at my stuff and going: 'Oh, I see what Dad was doing!'(But) we're not sitting them down with 'Killer Joe' any time soon," he said. PTI SHDSHD