Acting principal, teacher held for taking bribe from student in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), May 19 (PTI) An acting principal of a college and a government teacher were arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for allegedly taking bribe from a student for giving her relaxation in attendance and good marks in practical exams, an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said Sunday. Government teacher Sanjay Jain and acting principal of Vardhaman Teachers Training College Savita Pathak were arrested on Saturday from the college office after the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 was allegedly recovered from them, ACB ASP Bhawani Shankar Meena said. Jain's wife is the director of the college.On May 13, a complaint was registered by the B.ED student Harshini Rathore that the accused had demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from her to give her good marks in the practical exam. The accused were nabbed while taking the first installment of the bribe from the complainant, he said. During the search, receipts of lakhs of rupees in the name of 'Suvidha Shulk' from students was found from the college office, the ASP added.The accused will be produced before the ACB court judge in Kota on Sunday.