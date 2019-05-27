Action director and Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan dies in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Veeru Devgan, the popular action director behind films such as "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" and "Mr Natwarlal" and the father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away here Monday morning. He was 77. The cause of death is immediately not known but family sources said Veeru had not been keeping well for some time. His funeral will be held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6 pm. Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation. Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra among others.One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay's first appearance on the silver screen -- balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film "Phool Aur Kaante". Veeru also turned director with "Hindustan Ki Kasam" in 1999. PTI BK BK MINMIN