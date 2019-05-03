Action sought against Priyanka under Wildlife Protection Act

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A lawyer has sought action against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under the Wildlife Protection Act after a video surfaced on the social media showing the Congress leader touching and petting snakes during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.In a letter written to the chief wildlife warden of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Delhi-based lawyer-activist Gauri Maulekhi sought immediate action against the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh alleging that the snakes were illegally procured and she "aided the act of hunting by encouraging and instigating people to touch the snakes"."Such acts of casual hunting for petty profits and its abetment such as this have led to a sharp decline in the snake population in India. The present case deserves nothing but the highest priority so that such blatant hunting and poaching is brought to book."Please consider this notice under section 55 of the Wildlife Act to take suitable steps to file a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi and her unknown accomplices under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972," Maulekhi has written in the letter.She has also attached videos and news reports to her notice as evidence of the alleged violation by Priyanka Gandhi.A video surfaced on the social media on Thursday showing the Congress leader sitting with snake charmers in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, touching a snake and putting the reptile in its box.There was no immediate reaction to the development from the Congress party. PTI AG RC