Action to be taken if full payment is not made to farmers: Punjab Min

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu Saturday said action will be taken against 'arthiyas' (commission agents) not giving the full payment to farmers.In a press release issued here, he said in accordance with the Punjab Agricultural Produce Market Rules Act, 1962, it is the duty of the state government to make a payment within 48 hours and the amount is forwarded to the farmers through cheques."It has come to my notice that some of the Arthiyas in the state are not transferring the payment of paddy to the farmers through account payee cheques rather they are indulging only in cash payments, which is violation of the rules. Besides this, it has also been noticed that even the minimum support price (MSP) is not given to the farmers," he said. "Any kind of forging and cheating with farmers will not be tolerated at any cost and they should have been given the full price of their produce," the minister said.Ashu also directed the officials of procurement agencies to make sure that all the norms regarding the procurement process are followed.Till October 26, government agencies and private mill owners procured 70,30,525 metric tonnes of paddy in the state. The government has already made payment of Rs 9,075.09 crore to farmers. PTI CHS ABMABM