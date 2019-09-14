Action will be taken: Delhi Police on videos showing men dancing atop cars

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police said on Saturday they are analysing the viral videos showing men dancing atop cars near the North Campus area, asserting that appropriate action will be taken against the violaters.The videos show men sitting and dancing atop vehicles, affecting traffic in the area. The clippings surfaced after the results of the Delhi University Students' Union polls were declared on Friday, after which celebration broke out in the area dotted with many colleges."We are analysing the persons, who are seen in the videos, and appropriate action will be taken against them for the act," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of the Delhi Police. The RSS-backed ABVP won three posts in the DUSU polls, while Congress got one. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM