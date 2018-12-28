Activist appears before court in Isha Foundation case

Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI) Social activist Piyush Manush Friday appeared before a a court here in connection with a defamation case filed by Isha Yoga Foundation.The foundation, headed by Jaggi Vasudev, had filed the case against Salem-based Piyush for accusing Isha Foundation of encroaching upon and constructing buildings on elephant corridors and questioning the effect of 'Rally for Rivers', a major programme to desilt and link rivers across the country.Referring to his post in social media, the foundation had filed the case which came for hearing in the Judicial Magistrate Court-I.After hearing the arguments from both the parties, the Magistrate Kumarasivam posted the case for further hearing to February 1. PTI NVM NVG RTRT