Activists call for migration registers to check child trafficking from rural areas

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Child rights activists have called for creation of migration registers to check trafficking of children from rural regions of the country. At an event organised by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), scores of children, activists and former bureaucrats held discussions on the "continued exploitation of children in the country and inability of district and panchayat authorities in curbing trafficking of children from the villages". They sought the government's intervention for implementation of a charter of demand, which includes creation of village migration registers to check trafficking of children from rural regions of the country. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said in a statement, "This initiative is a reflection of our unswerving commitment to make a child labour-free India." The participants also proposed introducing a scheme in gram panchayat ensuring free and compulsory education for girls till Class 12. PTI GVS INDIND