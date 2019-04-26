Actor Demian Bichir's wife Stephanie Sherk dies

Los Angeles, Apr 26 (PTI) Stefanie Sherk, actor-model and wife of Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir, has died. She was 43.According to ENews, the Los Angeles County medical examiner has ruled Sherk's death as a suicide. The causes of her death included anoxic encephalopathy; a condition caused by lack of oxygen to brain tissue, drowning and asphyxia. The actor's body was reportedly found at the bottom of the family's swimming pool.In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bichir said Sherk died "peacefully" on April 20."It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we dont know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanies beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever," he wrote. "We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace," he added.The couple began their relationship in 2010. They featured together in Bichir's 2016 film "Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song". Sherk is best known for appearing in the TV show "CSI: Cyber" and the movie "Valentines Day". PTI RB RBRB