Actor Dia Mirza, husband Sahil Sangha announce separation

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Actor Dia Mirza on Thursday announced that she and husband Sahil Sangha were separating after being together for 11 years.In a joint statement that Mirza and Sangha shared on their social media accounts, the former couple said they "remain friends" and will continue to be there for each other.Mirza, 37, and Sangha, 39, dated for a while before tying the knot in 2014."After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," the statement read.The actor, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Dum" and "Sanju", co-owns a production house with Sangha, producing films such as "Love Breakups Zindagi" and "Bobby Jasoos". "We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter," it further read.