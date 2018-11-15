Actor Ella Jay Basco in talks to play Cassandra Cain in 'Birds of Prey'

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) Actor Ella Jay Basco is reportedly in negotiations to play Cassandra Cain in Warner Bros' Harley Quinn spin-off, "Birds of Prey".Basco is a relative newcomer in Hollywood with previous roles in "Grey's Anatomy", "Happyland", "Veep", and "Superior Donuts".If the deal goes through, the actor will join Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez in the film, which will be directed by Cathy Yan.Robbie will reprise her "Suicide Squad" role of Harley Quinn, while McGregor recently joined the cast as the villain, Black Mask.Winstead will play Huntress and Smollett-Bell will portray Black Canary in the DC comic book-inspired film.According to Variety, the film will follow Robbie, Winstead, and Smollett-Bell who team up to protect Cain's character when she comes across a diamond belonging to Black Mask, a kingpin in Gotham City's criminal underworld.In the comics, Cassandra was the daughter of two assassins: David Cain and Lady Shiva. David raised his daughter to understand body language and violence at the expense of her verbal and social skills. She was largely mute, but an incredibly effective fighter. Cassandra rejected her father's legacy, and became Batgirl. Currently, Cassandra's heroic code name is Orphan."Birds of Prey", to be co-produced by Robbie along with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless, will open in the theatres on February 7, 2020. PTI RB RB