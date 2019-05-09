Actor Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial remand

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Television actor Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara, was on Thursday remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court.Oberoi, 40, who acted in some television serials andappeared in commercials, was arrested on Sunday after thewoman, who was in a relationship with him since 2016,complained to the Oshiwara Police that he allegedly raped heron the pretext of marrying her.The woman also alleged that he shot some objectionablevideos of her and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips, a police official earlier said.Oberoi was on Thursday produced before the court ofmetropolitan magistrate Imran Marchiya in suburban Andheriwhich remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said the allegations levelledby the woman were "false" and that they will file a bailapplication before the court on Friday.Following the woman's complaint, Oberoi was bookedunder Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384(extortion).He acted in some popular television serials like"Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Inside Edge", and appeared invarious advertisements of cars, bikes and apparel.He was also a member of an Indipop musical group 'A Band of Boys'. PTI AVI JUR GK DVDV