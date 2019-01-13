Actor Paul visits International Border in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Manish Paul Sunday visited the forward areas along the International Border (IB) here and saluted the courage and bravery of BSF personnel for their contribution in securing the borders, an offcial said.The actor was very excited to be at the IB for the first time. Paul met jawans at duty points, a BSF spokesman said.Paul is an Indian television host, anchor and an actor.BSF families as well as civilians visiting border outpost octroi also got the opportunity to meet the actor and took photos with him, he said, adding that the actor also took selfies during his visit. He expressed his heartfelt respect and gratitude for BSF jawans for their courage, bravery and commitment, and relentlessly serving in tough conditions to guard the nation against adversaries, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ANBANB