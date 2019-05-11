Actor-singer Arun Bakshi joins BJP

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Actor and singer Arun Bakshi joined the BJP here on Saturday in the presence of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. Bakshi has acted and sung in several films and tele-serials, including 'Mahabharat'. He said he has always supported the BJP's ideology and expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has been serving the nation diligently with hard work and honesty. Bakshi said there was no one like Modi and the country had seen such a leader after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1990s. Singh said many actors and artistes in general have been voicing their support for the BJP. PTI KR SMNSMN