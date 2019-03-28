Actors get to live many lives: Shweta Tripathi

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Shweta Tripathi Sharma, whose character suffers from alopecia in "Gone Kesh", says as an actor she would like to explore and live as many lives as possible. Shweta reached out to people on social media to understand the condition, in which one loses hair. "I was not aware of alopecia before 'Gone Kesh' came my way and when I heard the synopsis and read the script, I realised how ignorant we are about people's lifestyles and their issues. With my acting, I want to live as many lives as possible," Shweta told PTI. "I wanted to know what makes them happy, what breaks them. So all these things are very important as they help me understand my character and her journey." The actor said she was not scared to play a bald person as physical transformation was what attracted her to the character. "Vanity is not important for me. I should just look like my character and how the character looks is the directors vision," she said, adding, she had "no apprehensions in even shaving off her head", which she did not and instead took help of prosthetics.The film is the directorial debut of Qasim Khallow, who has worked as a camera person in films such as "Fan" and "Ek Tha Tiger". It is produced by Dhiraj Ghosh. It releases Friday. PTI KKP BKBK