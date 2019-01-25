Actors Mohan Lal, Kader Khan, cricketer Gambhir, L&T chairman Naik named for Padma awards

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kader Khan, Malayalam movie star Mohanlal and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 people who were named on Friday for this year's Padma awards.Folk artist from Chhattisgarh Teejan Bai, Naik and theatre actor from Maharashtra Balwant Moreshwar Purandare and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former comptroller and auditor general V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan.Former CEO of CISCO Systems John Chambers, South African anti-apartheid leader Pravin Gordhan, iconic face of MDH spices Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati, Mohanlal, founder president of Saraswati Nadi Shodh Sansthan Darshan Lal Jain were among the 14 renowned persons named for Padma Bhushan, the Home Ministry announced.Kadar Khan, Gautam Gambhir, dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva and former diplomat S Jaishankar are among 94 persons named for Padma Shri.These awards are conferred by President of India at ceremonial functions usually held around March/April every year at Rashtrapati Bhawan.This year the President has approved conferment of 112 Padma Awards including one duo case (in which case the award is counted as one). The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri awards. As many as 21 of the awardees are women, 11 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person. PTI ACB ACB INDIND