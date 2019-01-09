Actors should not be restricted to play other people: Bryan Cranston on 'The Upside' criticism

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston has defended his decision play a quadriplegic character is his upcoming dramedy "The Upside".The 62-year-old actor has been criticised for playing a disabled character despite being able-bodied. In an interview with British Press Association, Cranston said though there should be more opportunities for disabled artistes in the industry, it should not stop other actors from taking up challenging characters."We live in the world of criticism, if we're willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism. We're very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities," the actor said.Cranston also said that his casting as a quadriplegic was a "business decision"."I think being cast in this role as a quadriplegic really came down to a business decision... As actors, were asked to be other people, to play other people. If I, as a straight, older person, and Im wealthy, Im very fortunate, does that mean I cant play a person who is not wealthy. Does that mean I cant play a homosexual? "I dont know. Where does the restriction apply? Where is the line for that? So I think it is worthy of debate to discuss those issues," he added.Directed by Neil Burger, "The Upside" is an American remake of French feature "The Intouchables", which featured Omar Sy and Franois Cluzet in the lead.The remake, which also feature Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman, will release in the US on January 11. PTI RB RB