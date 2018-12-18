Actress moves HC seeking police protection

Kochi, Dec 18 (PTI) Controversial actress Leena Maria Paul Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court, seeking a direction to police to provide her security, days after two men allegedly fired shots at a beauty parlour run by her. In her petition, she alleged that there was an imminent threat to her life and also her staff at the parlour. The police have not initiated any effective action on her written complaint, she alleged and sought the court's direction to them to provide security. She submitted that she was willing to bear the expenses involved. The actress alleged that she had received Internet threat calls on her mobile phone, demanding Rs 25 crore on November 3 under instructions from gangster Ravi Pujari. According to her, the caller threatened to kill the actress if the money was not paid. The threat calls were made on subsequent dates also, she submitted. On December 10, police approached her to enquire about the calls. More than two weeks later on December 15, the attackers, wearing full face helmets, came to the parlour in Panampilly Nagar at around 3 pm and fired two shots before speeding away, police had said. "The two men had left behind an A4 size paper with Ravi Poojara written on both sides. We are probing all angles," a police officer had said. Leena Maria Paul has acted in Bollywood film 'Madras Cafe', Tamil flick 'Biriyani' and Malayalam films 'Husbands in Goa' and 'Red Chillies'. The actress was an accused in a bank fraud case and was associated with alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, now in Tihar jail in a matter related to a bid to bribe the Election Commission, involving Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and R K Nagar MLA T T V Dinakaran. PTI COR TGB APR RHL