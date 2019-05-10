Actress Sara Ali Khan is the Brand Ambassador for ‘CERIZ’

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A premium French accessories brand for womenMumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)CERIZ, a French accessory brand for women has roped in Bollywoods current heartthrob, Sara Ali Khan as their brand ambassador. After a successful start to a brand-new innings in Bollywood, the 20-something-year-old rising starlet will be seen sporting the stylish collection of handbags by CERIZ. The beautiful actress recently did a photo-shoot for the brand for its Spring-Summer collection. CERIZ, a French-inspired high-fashion brand focusing on handbags and footwear, represents a modern woman, who is bold and glamorous, free-spirited yet rooted. Women can choose from a range of chic handbags to sling, clutches, backpacks, laptop bags and footwear that ranges from high heels to casual & athleisure. I am very excited to endorse CERIZ. As a girl Ive always believed in simplicity, and Im cautious of ensuring that the brands I endorse are in line with my personality. Therefore, with a tag line like effortlessly glamorous a brand like CERIZ is a perfect fit for me. I truly believe it takes very little to be fashionable and the more authentic and truer to yourself you are, the more you stand out. CERIZ always has a myriad of trendy and stylish yet original and simple bags that complement any outfit!, commented Sara Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, CERIZ, when asked about her association with the brand. CERIZ is present across more than 200 doors at Central, Shoppers Stop, Rocia, Inc5, Shoetree, Pantaloons, Brand Factory & other leading retail outlets in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, and many others! Their entire range is also Available Online at www.ceriz.com, along with many other e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Paytm, Amazon, Tatacliq and Koovs. About CERIZ CERIZ through its effortlessly glamorous, French-inspired collection of high-fashion womens handbags and footwear exemplifies the words modern, bold & glamorous with its sense and style. The Indian women are all set to don and dazzle in a brand like this with shoes and handbags that augment, enhance and dress up every outfit. Image: Sara Ali Khan PWRPWR