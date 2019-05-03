Actress sexual assault case: SC stays trial against Malayalam actor Dileep

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday stayed the trial against Malayalam film actor Dileep, who is accused in the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in February 2017.A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, which was hearing Dileep's plea seeking a copy of the digital evidence allegedly containing video footage of the purported crime, said it would hear the matter again in July.The apex court said the trial in the case will be stayed till it decide the issue. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017 and let out on bail by the Kerala High Court on October 3 same year. Seven other persons, including key accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the case. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. PTI ABA MNL RKS RCJ