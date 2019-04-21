Adam Lambert to join 'American Idol' as celebrity mentor for Queen Week

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Singer Adam Lambert is coming back to "American Idol", but this time as a celebrity mentor for a week to celebrate one of the most famous rock bands of all time, Queen.Lambert, who has been touring as the frontman of Queen since 2011, will help each of the top eight contestants prepare a song from the band catalog. They will later partner up for classic movie duets in the April 28 episode, Billboard reported. Lambert will also perform on the season 17 finale, slated to be aired May 19. Interestingly, Lambert performed the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" during his audition for the show in 2009. The 37-year-old singer later sang with the music group in that year's finale before finishing as season 8 runner-up.The band also opened this year's Academy Awards, where Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" won four Oscars, including Best Actor for Rami Malek. They played hits such as "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions", among others. PTI RDSRDS